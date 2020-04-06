bitUSD (BITUSD) Market Cap Achieves $1.77 Million

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. bitUSD has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $607.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One bitUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00011592 BTC on popular exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.02642089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00204506 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,118,260 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

