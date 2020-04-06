BitWhite Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,372.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Exrates and BitFlip. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $13,473.81 and $8,372.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037076 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

