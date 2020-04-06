Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.64.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares in the company, valued at $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 539.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 230,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 194,178 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.