BlackBerry Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackBerry in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BB stock opened at C$4.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -41.93. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

