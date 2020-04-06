BLAST Price Up 82.6% This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 82.6% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $14,470.66 and approximately $23.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004922 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 41,594,452 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.