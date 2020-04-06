Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 224.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.14.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 88.98% and a negative net margin of 349.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,265,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 110,516 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.