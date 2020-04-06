BLK DRAGON/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:BDG) Insider Paul Cronin Buys 208,946 Shares

BLK DRAGON/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:BDG) insider Paul Cronin acquired 208,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,536.76 ($8,891.32).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.08. BLK DRAGON/IDR UNRESTR has a 12 month low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of A$0.12 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of $8.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21.

Get BLK DRAGON/IDR UNRESTR alerts:

About BLK DRAGON/IDR UNRESTR

Black Dragon Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates assets in Spain. It owns 100% interests in the Salave gold property comprising five mining concessions and an investigation permit covering an area of 3,426.97 hectares located in the province of Asturias, Spain. The company was formerly known as Astur Gold Corp.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BLK DRAGON/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLK DRAGON/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.