Blockburn Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Blockburn token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Blockburn has a market cap of $39,185.40 and $20,150.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockburn has traded down 56% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockburn alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00499489 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014231 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Blockburn Profile

Blockburn is a token. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,550,659 tokens. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockburn is blockburn.io.

Blockburn Token Trading

Blockburn can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockburn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockburn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockburn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockburn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.