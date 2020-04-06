Blocklancer (LNC) Reaches Market Cap of $59,627.85

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Blocklancer token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Sistemkoin. Blocklancer has a total market cap of $59,627.85 and $58.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocklancer has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocklancer Token Profile

Blocklancer’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. The official message board for Blocklancer is publication.blocklancer.net. Blocklancer’s official website is blocklancer.net. Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocklancer

Blocklancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocklancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocklancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

