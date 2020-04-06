Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.08 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00012701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $4,460.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,703,875 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

