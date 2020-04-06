Blockpass Price Tops $0.0009 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $143,097.93 and $6,847.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.65 or 0.02630776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00204233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.