BlockStamp (BST) Market Cap Achieves $2.36 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $847.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000479 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000284 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 68.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000200 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002130 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,840,273 coins and its circulating supply is 26,297,307 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

