Blocktix (TIX) Price Hits $0.0016

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, Blocktix has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $65,779.75 and $476.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02592718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00204627 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00048649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

