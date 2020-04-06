Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of BCOR traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $11.55. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. Blucora had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Blucora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Blucora by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Blucora by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

