BMO Capital Markets Cuts Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $3.50

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exfo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

EXFO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,628. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $148.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Research analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Exfo during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exfo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Exfo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Exfo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

