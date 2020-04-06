BMO Capital Markets Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.39. 369,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,658. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 372,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

