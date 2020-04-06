BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) Insider Purchases £100.75 in Stock

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) insider Alexa Henderson acquired 155 shares of BMO Real Estate Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £100.75 ($132.53).

Shares of LON:BREI opened at GBX 57.60 ($0.76) on Monday. BMO Real Estate Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.75 ($1.38). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The firm has a market cap of $138.65 million and a P/E ratio of 44.31.

Get BMO Real Estate Investments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. BMO Real Estate Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

BMO Real Estate Investments Company Profile

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.