BNP Paribas Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to “Neutral”

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

IFF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

Shares of IFF opened at $98.90 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 45,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,788,931 shares of company stock worth $208,025,303 and have sold 2,518 shares worth $310,953. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,625,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,661,055,000 after buying an additional 325,133 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,966,000 after buying an additional 1,945,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,185 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,012,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

