Bodycote’s (BOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bodycote to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 746.07 ($9.81).

BOY stock opened at GBX 530.50 ($6.98) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 670.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 788.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.78. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a one year high of GBX 975 ($12.83).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

