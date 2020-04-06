Boeing (BA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boeing (NYSE: BA):

4/2/2020 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $367.00 to $187.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2020 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $256.00.

3/20/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $420.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from to .

3/18/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $183.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.

3/12/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $340.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $321.00 to $367.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Boeing was given a new $333.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $337.50.

Shares of BA opened at $124.52 on Monday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $398.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Boeing Co alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.