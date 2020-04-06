Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $24.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,553,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,631,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

