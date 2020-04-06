BOK Financial (BOKF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) recently:

4/2/2020 – BOK Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – BOK Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – BOK Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – BOK Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/5/2020 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – BOK Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $41.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,189,000 after acquiring an additional 130,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,423,000 after buying an additional 165,217 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,219,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,547,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,030,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,344,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

