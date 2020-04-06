BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Cut to $52.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

BOKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

BOKF traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.34. 17,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,572,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,423,000 after acquiring an additional 165,217 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,189,000 after acquiring an additional 130,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

