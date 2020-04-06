BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Capitalization of $374,603.35

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. BOMB has a total market cap of $374,603.35 and $43,607.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00005341 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 76.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00032555 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,319.54 or 0.99239476 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00066863 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000807 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001577 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 951,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,952 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

