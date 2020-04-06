Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.85.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$0.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.80 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

BBD.B stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,997,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The company has a market capitalization of $845.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.53.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

