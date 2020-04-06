Bonpay (BON) Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $93,738.51 and $1,688.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonpay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02588395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00203184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00035296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.