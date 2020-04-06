Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.16.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

