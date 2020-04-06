BonusCloud One Day Volume Reaches $50.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $615,248.62 and approximately $50.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.21 or 0.04617632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037635 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

