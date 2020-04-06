Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boohoo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.29 ($4.20).

LON BOO opened at GBX 197.30 ($2.60) on Monday. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 314.05 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 257.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 279.98.

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

