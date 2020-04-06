BoostCoin Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoostCoin has a market capitalization of $8,584.42 and $1.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004029 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000553 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001176 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048069 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io.

BoostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

