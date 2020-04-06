Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

BOOT opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $310.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 281,508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

