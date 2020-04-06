Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOOT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $324.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.