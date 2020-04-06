Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPFH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.24. 683,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,142. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $595.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Private Financial news, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 773,275 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

