Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,747 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 119,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Boston Private Financial worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPFH. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 773,275 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 18.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $6.87 on Monday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $572.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Boston Private Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.