Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

BPFH stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. 683,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,142. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

