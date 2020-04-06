Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Bottomline Technologies worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAY. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,287 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,533,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised Bottomline Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

