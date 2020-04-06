Bottos (BTO) Trading Up 11% Over Last Week

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE, CoinEgg and IDEX. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.36 or 0.04670963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037629 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010823 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox, Gate.io, OTCBTC, BigONE, CoinEgg, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

