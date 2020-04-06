BoutsPro Reaches Market Capitalization of $83,306.47 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $83,306.47 and approximately $16,471.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.46 or 0.02581710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00204440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

