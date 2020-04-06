BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Acquired by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,048,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,187 shares during the quarter. BP Midstream Partners makes up about 2.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 3.86% of BP Midstream Partners worth $37,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMP. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 216,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 169,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 60,663 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,323,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 47,274 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BPMP traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. 171,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,765. The company has a market cap of $926.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.61.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 130.68% and a return on equity of 74.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMP. TheStreet cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

