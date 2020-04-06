BP plc (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BP plc (NYSE:BP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. BP has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.