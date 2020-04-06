BQT Market Capitalization Tops $3.98 Million (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. BQT has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $1,915.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BQT has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One BQT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.26 or 0.04796356 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037430 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010555 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003324 BTC.

About BQT

BQTX is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,894,491 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. BQT’s official website is bqt.io.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

