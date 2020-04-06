Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $22,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after buying an additional 3,838,241 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,140 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 866,060 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 410,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 393,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,689,000 after buying an additional 244,300 shares during the period.

BDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

