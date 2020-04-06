Bread (BRD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.78 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Tokenomy and IDEX. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $333,801.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.02662828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00206212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, Tokenomy, IDEX, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.