Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €48.03 ($55.85).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNR shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €35.20 ($40.93) on Monday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of €39.55 and a 200-day moving average of €45.33.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

