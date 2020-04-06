Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.34 ($55.05).

Shares of BNR traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €34.05 ($39.59). The company had a trading volume of 544,570 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.33. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

