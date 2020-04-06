Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNR. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.66 ($55.41).

BNR stock opened at €36.15 ($42.03) on Monday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.33.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

