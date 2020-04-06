Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get BRF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BRF by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.