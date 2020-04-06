Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Buys A$15,420.00 in Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) insider Deborah Page bought 1,200 shares of Brickworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.85 ($9.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,420.00 ($10,936.17).

On Wednesday, April 1st, Deborah Page acquired 1,200 shares of Brickworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$12.90 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,480.00 ($10,978.72).

BKW stock traded up A$0.37 ($0.26) during trading on Monday, reaching A$13.20 ($9.36). The stock had a trading volume of 869,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,271. Brickworks Limited has a 1-year low of A$13.48 ($9.56) and a 1-year high of A$20.75 ($14.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of A$18.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. Brickworks’s payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

About Brickworks

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

