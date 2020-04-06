Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Purchases A$15,480.00 in Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) insider Deborah Page bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.90 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of A$15,480.00 ($10,978.72).

On Friday, April 3rd, Deborah Page purchased 1,200 shares of Brickworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$12.85 ($9.11) per share, with a total value of A$15,420.00 ($10,936.17).

Shares of ASX:BKW traded up A$0.37 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$13.20 ($9.36). The stock had a trading volume of 869,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 20.12. Brickworks Limited has a 12-month low of A$13.48 ($9.56) and a 12-month high of A$20.75 ($14.72). The company’s 50 day moving average is A$16.94 and its 200-day moving average is A$18.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Brickworks Company Profile

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

