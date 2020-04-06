Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

NYSE EAT opened at $10.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

